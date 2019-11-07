Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21%

Las Vegas, NV, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which represented a 12% growth or $85.2 million over loans outstanding at September 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, Total Deposits grew by $62.6 million from September 30, 2018 to $823.1 million at September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, Total Assets grew to $950.6 million and Total Equity Capital grew to $113.2 million.

Meadows Bank is a full service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Loan production offices are located in Nevada; Arizona; California; Colorado; Florida; Oregon and Utah. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.

