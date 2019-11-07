Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City

Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony.

Miami, FL, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- *Florida State medical marijuana sign-ups exceed 300,000.

*Miami/South Beach is a major wedding site destination.

Due to the passage of medical marijuana in the State of Florida in 2016 and increased personal recreational use, cannabis popularity is rapidly increasing. Possibly next year Florida stands a good chance of being the first southern state to legalize its use in the U.S.

Cannabis Minister Miami sees a growth market in officiating at cannabis weddings. Rev. Bruce said, "Cannabis use is burgeoning in the Miami-Dade area in all age demographics, and I see increased use of cannabis at the altar too. Couples planning to marry have decided to incorporate their acceptance of marijuana into the food, flowers, and smoking of the herb in their wedding ceremony, under the loving eye of a non-judgemental Cannabis Minister."

The increased use of cannabis at weddings will not only be fueled by local residents, but many will come to the Miami/South Beach area from within Florida and the rest of the country to enjoy Miami’s tropical weather and beautiful white sandy beaches. Combined with the Port of Miami, one of the largest cruise ship ports in the world, makes Miami a very popular destination for the wedding and honeymoon market.

Rev. Bruce is a licensed non-denominational Minister in the State of Florida and officiates in Miami and South Beach area. Gay, Lesbian, and Transgender welcome.

