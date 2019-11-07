Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility

All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

Hilton Head Island, SC, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. It will be rebranded as Greenleaf Self Storage.

Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

The facility, located in a growing area of Seneca, GA, features 8 buildings with drive-up access units, is fenced and gated with security cameras, and has a rental office. It enjoys excellent visibility from Shiloh Road. It is near the Oconee County Airport, several apartment complexes and numerous elementary, middle and high schools.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

Contact Information:

Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Michael Morrison

803-600-0602

Contact via Email

www.midcoastproperties.com

