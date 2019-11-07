Market Overview

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility

November 07, 2019 3:00am   Comments
All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

Hilton Head Island, SC, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. It will be rebranded as Greenleaf Self Storage.

Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

The facility, located in a growing area of Seneca, GA, features 8 buildings with drive-up access units, is fenced and gated with security cameras, and has a rental office. It enjoys excellent visibility from Shiloh Road. It is near the Oconee County Airport, several apartment complexes and numerous elementary, middle and high schools.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:

Michael Morrison
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
803-600-0602 cell
843-342-7650 fax
michael@midcoastproperties.com

Contact Information:
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Michael Morrison
803-600-0602
Contact via Email
www.midcoastproperties.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798761

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

