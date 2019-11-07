WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon's Choice High Ratings

WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon's choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results.

Tampa, FL, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- WoundVite is an all-natural, high-potency nutraceutical solution for wound care, scar reduction, post-surgical tissue repair. These ultra-convenient, wound healing supplements pack in 18 different pharmaceutical-grade vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements - each researched backed in clinical studies to improve healing. The highly rated and reviewed product, was developed by pharmacists, physicians, and naturopathic doctors.

WoundVite’s synergistic proprietary blend of herbal supplements work together to support wound and tissue repair, while speeding up the recovery time. It offers a solution to patients with circulation issues and chronic wounds, like diabetic ulcers, and is ideal for accelerating recovery and scar reduction after plastic or general surgery. WoundVite can help you to care for and treat any form of scar or unhealed wound.

Key ingredients found in WoundVite:

- Chlorella

- Calendula

- Grape Seed Extract

- Turmeric (Curcumin)

- Bromelain

- L-Arginine

- Hyaluronic Acid

Each capsule of WoundVite contains: Chlorella, Calendula, Grape Seed Extract, Turmeric, Hyaluronic Acid, Bromelain, L-Arginine, L-Glutamine, Zinc, Biotin, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Iron, Selenium, and Copper.

“Wound and tissue healing can be significantly delayed or even stalled due to nutritional deficiencies. I’m very proud of our team for developing the most comprehensive wound & scar supplement that is convenient to use and is truly helping thousands of patients gel better faster,” says Devan A. Patel, Pharmacist & Co-Founder.

WoundVite:*

- Supports post-surgical recovery time

- Is an all-natural scar reducing aid

- Supports wound healing and repair

- Supports your body’s natural ability to heal

“Curcumin has been shown in clinical studies to enhance collagen deposition and increase wound closure. Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, acts as an antimicrobial and also increases blood flow to speed up healing," says Nicholas Micciche, Zen Nutrients Lead Research Strategist. “Another ingredient that helps promote wound closure is grape seed extract. Antioxidants in grape seed extract called proanthocyanidins trigger a release of endothelial growth factor. This growth factor causes wound contraction and closure. Grape seed extract also reduces skin inflammation, has antimicrobial properties to prevent infection, and increases deposition of connective tissue in wounds to improve the recovery process.”

WoundVite is used by:

- Medical Spas

- Dermatologists

- Plastic Surgeons

- Wound Care Specialists

Made in the USA, WoundVite is made in an FDA-registered facility, and follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines to ensure their products are of the highest quality and purity. To browse some of their other products, or access articles, clinical research and videos, or for more information about their impressive wound care product, visit ZenNutrients.com.

Zen Nutrients products can be found online at ZenNutrients.com and Amazon.com.

About Zen Nutrients

Zen Nutrients is based in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, and is a formulator and supplier of superior nutraceuticals. Zen Nutrients believes in the power of natural medicine and has witnessed the health benefits of the holistic approach. They also believe in pharmaceuticals and the standardization of medicine. Each formula is carefully designed and researched by pharmacists, physicians, and naturopathic doctors. Zen Nutrients knows that the best health outcomes will occur with the meeting of naturally-found ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade standards. Zen Nutrients nutraceuticals are manufactured in an FDA-registered laboratory that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The company’s complete line of nutritional products includes vitamins, minerals, standardized herbal extracts, amino acids, and enzymes.

Visit: www.zennutrients.com today.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

