Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

Huntsville, AL, November 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state.

Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by specific practice area. The result is a credible and comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide. The Blackwell Law Firm continues to be recognized for its practice in personal injury law.

The Blackwell Law Firm focuses exclusively on personal injury cases. These cases include automobile accidents, commercial truck crashes, workplace injuries, construction accidents, dangerous drug / medical device injury claims, workers' compensation trials and wrongful death litigation. From its office in Huntsville, the law firm represents clients across Alabama. Firm attorneys have recovered damages for clients in trials and settlements across the state. Outside the courtroom, the firm's attorneys write, teach and advocate for safer highways, safer workplaces and safer products. Jeff Blackwell has been selected by Super Lawyers for inclusion during the last 6 consecutive years.

