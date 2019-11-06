Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage

In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance.

Durham, NC, November 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Organizations seeking to boost SQL Server performance have a new memory and storage technology option to consider. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and found that the solution outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations when running SQL Server 2019 workloads.

According to the report, “Using Intel Optane DC persistent memory in a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server delivered 2.2 times the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 performance of a two-NVMe drive configuration and improved performance even more significantly over SATA SSDs - delivering an impressive 11.3 times the transactions per minute.”

To learn more about how different storage configurations affected database performance for a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server, read the full report at http://facts.pt/gkuc7nc, peruse the summary at http://facts.pt/mt9n7e8, and see the infographic at http://facts.pt/atq9vot.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Jasmine White

919-419-812

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/734988

Press Release Distributed by PR.com