ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA

ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples.

Salem, NH, November 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- ALPCO, a leading developer and manufacturer of life science test solutions to advance research and improve clinical outcomes, announced the official launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. The new chemiluminescence ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples.

Glucagon is a hormone with many functions including playing an essential role in energy homeostasis by acting as a counterregulatory balance to insulin via the insulin:glucagon ratio (IGR). Researchers are highly interested in investigating the possible connections between glucagon, pancreatic alpha cell function, and the pathophysiology of diseases such as diabetes mellitus.

“We found that commercially available glucagon assays cross-react with oxyntomodulin, glicentin, and other proglucagon peptides. In addition, researchers testing these assays often reported higher cross-reactivity values than the manufacturers, creating challenges for investigators,” explains ALPCO’s president, Sean Conley. “We know that analytical specificity matters to our customers, so we designed the STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA to address this need and provide a superior tool for laboratories. We are confident this assay will empower users to further their glucagon research.”

The STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA exhibits high analytical specificity with 100% reactivity to glucagon and does not cross-react with other proglucagon peptides like oxyntomodulin, glicentin and incretin hormones such as glucagon-like peptide-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide. This assay has been validated for the measurement of glucagon in mouse, rat, and human EDTA plasma samples as well as cell culture. Additionally, it requires only 25 µL of sample to measure low, physiologically relevant concentrations in both rodents and humans.

Download ALPCO's white paper How Differences in Analytical Specificity Contribute to Final Calculated Concentrations of Glucagon in EDTA Plasma to learn more about the STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA.

About ALPCO

American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since grown into a premier channel representing over 60 collaborating partners from around the globe. Today, ALPCO offers a wide range of testing solutions, providing scientists and healthcare professionals with vital tools for advancing research and improving quality of care.

