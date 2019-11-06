Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference

Roswell, GA, November 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November 10 - 13 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington.

“Claims commonly affect the developers, owners and contractors connected to all types of development projects nationwide,” says Sheiffele. “The exposures and liabilities have rapidly expanded beyond traditional real estate development and into the realm of construction and design firm professional negligence. Insurance coverage for these additional exposures typically fall outside of traditional Real Estate Developer E&O policies and into the purview of Contractor’s Professional Liability and Owner’s Protective Professional Indemnity policies. This session will highlight the challenges that regularly disrupt real estate development projects and the insurance risk management strategies available to overcome these issues and additional risk delays.”

During the November 12 panel discussion, Sheiffele will discuss the professional liability exposures that can negatively affect a real estate development project and the solutions that exist beyond the typical developers’ errors & omissions policy. This includes a detailed review of the benefits, terms and conditions offered through today’s protective professional indemnity and project specific professional and pollution liability insurance policies.

Ed Sheiffele has more than two decades of insurance industry experience. He has successfully established and led several construction and environmental business units at leading worldwide insurance carriers.

About Berkley Construction Professional

Berkley Construction Professional specializes in construction professional liability and pollution insurance for construction-related industry exposures. Berkley Construction Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information please visit berkleycp.com.

Contact Information:

William Chelak

732-541-2971

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798654

Press Release Distributed by PR.com