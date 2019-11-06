Market Overview

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital

PR.com  
November 06, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Columbus, OH, November 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System.

ExcelsiusGPS® is Globus Medical’s advanced technology solution designed to improve efficiency and enhance safety for patients, staff, and surgeons in the operating room. This innovative robotic navigation platform is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery.

“We are now able to offer the latest in minimally invasive techniques to benefit people with spine conditions,” said Dr. Chen. “I’m excited for the future of this technology and what it means for my patients.”

As the leader in Central Ohio for minimally invasive spine surgery, OrthoNeuro provides exceptional outcomes for our patients using the latest technology, including robotics-assisted platforms.

OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a multidisciplinary center of board-certified physicians specializing in orthopedic surgery, neurology, spine surgery, podiatry, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. With offices in Westerville, New Albany, Grandview, Pickerington, Dublin and Grove City, OrthoNeuro is committed to providing patients throughout Greater Central Ohio with convenient access to an exceptional patient care. For more information about OrthoNeuro visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614-890-6555.

Contact Information:
OrthoNeuro
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
Contact via Email
www.orthoneuro.com
Director, Marketing and Communications

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798783

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

