Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner

Las Vegas, NV, November 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering enterprise IT solutions and services, announced today that Cisco Systems, the global leader in networking solutions, has named Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) partner.

Denali made the announcement at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Customers are increasingly moving to Software as a Service (SaaS) in various areas of their business and this transition requires them to work with trusted providers to guide them on the path to digital transformation.

The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program that has identified Denali as a proven partner with the right people, processes, and tools to lead a successful Customer Experience practice, with services throughout the customer lifecycle. The Advanced Specialized distinction is the highest tier within the Customer Experience Specialization.

"Technology plays a key role in enhancing the customer experience but more importantly, it’s the people and processes that can have a big impact in how that technology is implemented and utilized," says Marco Senelly, Lifecycle Practice Manager and Solution Architect at Denali. "We’re very honored to receive the Advanced Specialized CX distinction from Cisco, not only because we value our strategic partnership but also due to our unwavering commitment to enabling an optimal customer experience for our clients."

Denali’s Lifecycle and Customer Experience practice, named Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) helps organizations navigate the journey of their technology investments end-to-end. Through SurePA, Denali works with enterprise customers to map out goals and expectations leveraging collaborative workshops, on-boarding and hands-on training.

SurePA also provides customers with unprecedented visibility into adoption of current technology and highlights underutilized solutions through proof of value workshops and on-going metrics and reporting.

