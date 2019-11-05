Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company

Louisville, CO, November 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company.

The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures sodium chlorate-based chemical oxygen generators, and is a prime contractor for the United States Navy. Chemical oxygen generators are devices used to produce pure, breathable oxygen for use in enclosed spaces, including submarines.

Troy Rhudy, CEO of the Molecular Products Group, said, “As the world leader in chemical oxygen generation systems, Molecular Products is excited to welcome the O.C. Lugo Company into the Group. Our combined capabilities will support our continued growth in the defense industry while strengthening our service to our global customer base.”

“The acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company demonstrates Molecular Products’ continued investment in its market-leading chemical oxygen generation franchise. The transaction expands the Company’s product offerings and provides another key chemical oxygen generator manufacturing site in addition to our existing capacity in Harlow, England and in our state-of-the-art Louisville, CO facility,” said Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners.

Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital, added, “This is Molecular Products’ second strategic acquisition in the last twelve months. We are very excited for the tremendous growth opportunities these highly complementary acquisitions bring in each of Molecular Products’ core markets.”

About Molecular Products

Molecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company and leading manufacturer of advanced chemistry-based products serving the healthcare, defense and industrial markets. The Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases and serves its global customer base out of its two primary manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Colorado, USA and Harlow, Essex, UK.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington Capital is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington Capital to be a value-added investor. Arlington Capital invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

