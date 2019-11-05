Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020.

Boston, MA, November 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the Best Online Newsletters for 2020 in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020.

“Online newsletters are a critical marketing tool for many companies trying to maintain an ongoing relationship with customers and prospects,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “Each online newsletter will be judged on copywriting, creativity, innovation, design, impact, and use of the medium. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to find out who is doing an outstanding job creating online newsletters. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to their customers, prospects and senior management.”

In 2019, Spartan won Best of Show Online Newsletter for Spartan Life Newsletter

Other past Award-Winning Online Newsletters included:

2018 The Citizens Daily FiX Online Newsletter won by EMI Strategic Marketing

2017 #YRMatters won by The Regional Municipality of York

2016 Town & Country Bank Website won by Town & Country Bank

2015 L'Oreal Paris USA's Red Hot Holiday Trends won by Acxiom Digital Impact

2014 African Wildlife Online Newsletter campaign won by Sanky Inc

2013 WWF fundraising email campaign won by rabbit eMarketing GmbH

2012 Bing Travel Horizontal Scroll won by Acxiom Creative

2011 Manulife Solutions won by BlueRush Digital Media Corp.

2010 Online Newsletter campaign for VISIT FLORIDA won by Miles Media

The 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at IACAward.org. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2020 and will be judged on design, creativity, impact, innovation, copywriting, and use of the medium.

In addition to online newsletters, Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:

Social Media Campaigns

Online ad (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Online ad campaign

Email message

Rich media ad campaign

Rich media online ad

Online newsletter campaign

Integrated ad campaign

Web sites (including microsites and landing pages)

Online Video

Mobile Apps

Voice Skills and Actions

Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each award won will count for points. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award. Agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2019, eight agencies won this honor.

Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February 2020. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide,Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, Office Depot HQ, Munich Re America, Pixel & Cie, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.

The 2208 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by iContact, PR.com, EContent Magazine, WebMaster Radio and Website Magazine.

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s two annual award programs, the WebAward Competition and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.

