"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival

An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA, November 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “How do I feel? I’m grateful and honoured to be honest,” says Arek Zasowski. “It’s been a fantastic film festival at the high quality setting Cinemark 18 & XD (HHLA) movie theatre, with over 250 independent films showcased over a week in October, therefore, winning an award, Best Mystery Short at such a prestigious film festival in Los Angeles is an honour. Big thank you to Jon Grusha and Peter Greene, the Marina del Rey Film Festival organisers for selecting 'Call Me' and for awarding our short mysterious romance,” says Arek Zasowski.

“It has been challenging to make 'Call Me,' as it was filmed in multiple locations around Europe, US, Africa, and with various ups and downs that we had to overcome to make it happen, therefore, having our romance screened at the film festival and seeing an audience enjoying and reacting to the story was very special. The very reason why we make films in the first place,” added Arek Zasowski.

The recent achievement continues a series of previous film festival successes. Earlier this year, “Call Me” was named Best Romance Short at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival in Los Angeles, as well as won other individual awards including: Maegan Coker won Best Actress (Bronze Award), Arek Zasowski won Best Actor (Silver Award) and Viola Zasowska won Best Cinematography (Silver Award) at the Pinnacle Film Awards.

In “Call Me,” Arek Zasowski is portraying doctor Vince Williams who is connected by a mysterious cell phone with a fashion model Julia, played by an American actress Maegan Coker. “Call Me” is the second short film written, directed, and starred by Arek Zasowski with Maegan Coker, Sumit Sharma, Mary Uranta, Viola Zasowska, Aemy Niafeliz, Paul A. Taylor and Olga Malchevska, amongst other talent.

“If you enjoy watching love stories and romance genres and you have not seen 'Call Me' yet, there may potentially be another chance to see it on a big screen and to meet some of the cast and the crew in Los Angeles later this year,” says Arek Zasowski. “So please follow me on social media platforms @ArekZasowski and wait for more information in the weeks to come,” adds Arek.

“Call Me” is an intriguing mysterious romance between Vince Williams and a fashion model Julia connected with each other by an old cell phone which Vince found in the forest. Whilst examining the handset’s contacts list, Vince discovered that it contained only one contact name mysteriously entitled CALL ME. Intrigued, Vince decided to call the Call Me person to find out who is on the other side of the line. Is it a coincidence, fate or something else?

Arek Zasowski is a Polish international actor and film director, the up-and-coming new talent, who over the past three years won multiple film awards at film festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Albuquerque, Toronto and Sydney. To find out more about Arek Zasowski, please visit the official ArekZasowski.com website.

