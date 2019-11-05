Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education

Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education.

Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently launched Enrich™, iGrad’s adaptive, personalized and interactive online financial literacy platform. iGrad recently received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform.

Enrich is used by more than 12,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide comprehensive financial wellness education and action plans to employees, members and customers.

Bank of Clovis offers the Enrich online platform to its more than 6,000 customers, including the iGrad Your Money Personality™ assessment that generates a personalized financial wellness guide based on personality type.

The bank also is planning to launch an incentive-based consumer education program called SmartStart next year. Customers who complete Enrich online financial wellness courses will quality for different levels of incentives.

“We are committed to educating our community about financial wellness and providing tools for them to succeed,” said Bank of Clovis Digital Branch Manager Officer Joseph Blaschke. “As a community bank, we are dedicated to improving the financial health of our community and the Enrich platform is a wonderful opportunity to accomplish that goal.”

Enrich offers interactive, adaptive educational information relevant to people in all stages of life, from teenagers through retirees, with content that includes how to pay for college, student loan debt management, saving for retirement and more.

Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, Enrich personalizes financial education for each user’s situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.

“Bank of Clovis is truly committed to the financial wellness of its customers,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We are excited to be an important part of that commitment.”

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based private company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 12,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit http://schools.igrad.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.

About Bank of Clovis

The Bank of Clovis is a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M. Founded in 2000, it serves Curry County, N.M. and surrounding areas. The Bank of Clovis is owned and run by outstanding local people with convenient locations and full online and mobile banking services. Its commitment is to provide banking like it should be, people taking care of people. For more information, visit www.bankofclovis.com.

