ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann

Lake Barrington, IL, November 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman.

Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech continues to serve their client base in the best way possible.

Matthew has 20+ years of technology experience in multiple business verticals. His in-depth, hands-on experience is a key aspect to deliver new offerings and innovation as ExcalTech enters its 26th year of business.

Matthew brings with him extensive insight in operations including a proven record of focusing on the needs of clients. Matthew holds a B.A., Specialization in International Business from Saint Leo University - St. Leo, FL and is currently completing an MBA, Specialization in International Business from Louisiana State University - Shreveport, LA. Additionally, Matthew holds numerous technology certifications from key industry vendors.

Matthew will be based at ExcalTech corporate headquarters in Lake Barrington, IL and can be reached directly at 847-786-8860 or via e-Mail at mmcann@excaltech.com.

ExcalTech is excited to have Matthew McCann join the team. His addition complements ExcalTech's strong performance-oriented culture, and they believe his reputation for achieving results makes him the right choice for their leadership team.

Thomas W. Rissman

(President & CEO)

