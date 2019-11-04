Market Overview

Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory Helped to Increase VDI Users in Principled Technologies Study

November 04, 2019
Additionally, the new memory technology facilitated better CPU and RAM utilization.

Durham, NC, November 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) compared VDI performance of the following three server configurations: a legacy Dell EMC PowerEdge R730xd, a current-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd, and a PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory.

Not only did the server with Intel Optane memory support 3.75 times the number of VDI users as the legacy solution, but it also supported 2.5 times the number of users as the current-generation server that lacked Intel Optane. What’s more, Intel Optane DC persistent memory relieved stress on the server’s RAM, which enabled the powerful 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors to shoulder more of the load.

For more information, read the full report at http://facts.pt/3iqjmxu, the infographic at http://facts.pt/bv7kyjh, and the executive summary at
http://facts.pt/e1pf142.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Jasmine White
919-941-9812
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

