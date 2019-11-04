Cephasonics Ultrasound Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for Ultrasound Research

Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI)

Santa Clara, CA, November 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Cephasonics Ultrasound is proud to announce that it has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $225,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI).

UFFFI is a highly effective approach to imaging and measuring conditions in the human body. However, its commercial procedure-specific usage has been impeded by the data and computational requirements for real-time processing.

This research will address the computational challenges of real-time UFFFI, with the objective of creating a new computational design for an ultrasound engine able to process medical-grade image data at high frequency, enable new machine learning algorithms and support real-time clinical applications of UFFFI that can recognize, quantify and characterize structures in the body in real-time.

“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. “With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs.”

“We believe that by overcoming the computational challenges of UFFFI, this research will help open a new range of ultrasound applications and products that access more precise data, which will provide surgeons and doctors more real-time information to enhance clinical diagnosis and improve outcomes,’” said Richard Tobias, CEO of Cephasonics.

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $225,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II grant (up to $750,000). Small businesses with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

NSF accepts Phase I proposals from small businesses year-round. Small businesses with innovative science and technology solutions, and commercial potential are encouraged to apply. All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process.

To learn more about America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.5 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About Cephasonics: Cephasonics is a worldwide supplier of precision real-time ultrasound systems for research, product development and embedded OEM applications. Cephasonics enables next-generation ultrasound research and development as well as enabling companies to create and commercialize new medical ultrasound imaging solutions.

The Cephasonics open architecture and flexible embedded-ultrasound platform is compact, scalable to 4096 channels, and provides unique access to comprehensive scanning data for AI applications. They also provide open development tools that empower customers to quickly create and commercialize innovative new procedure-specific ultrasound applications and products that can locate, recognize, quantify and characterize structures in the body providing doctors real-time information during medical procedures.

