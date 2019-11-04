Ceresti Health Joins Population Health Alliance

Leader in technology-enabled family caregiver empowerment adds a new perspective to the Digital Health companies in PHA's membership.

Washington, DC, November 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the health care industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that Ceresti Health (Ceresti.com) has joined the organization as a member.

A digital health company that specializes in family caregiver empowerment, Ceresti offers validated solutions that improve outcomes for persons living with dementia or cognitive impairment. Payers and providers delivering value-based care to challenging and vulnerable patient populations utilize their customized tools to supplement and optimize payer/provider care management teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Ceresti Health to the PHA family. While there remains no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, Ceresti brings comfort to individuals and families that suffer and are an important component to an overall population health management strategy for clients,” said Rose Maljanian Chairman and CEO of HealthCAWS and Chairman of the Board for the Population Health Alliance.

“Ceresti has developed and a validated comprehensive population health solution for dementia, a condition that drives 25% of all Medicare facility Utilizations,” said Dirk Soenksen, CEO of Ceresti Health. “We are pleased to join the Population Health Alliance because of its leadership position in the industry. We look forward to working together with industry leaders to establish dementia as a condition that is routinely managed in a model that includes supported family caregivers, to improve cost and quality outcomes.”

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability.

