Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Washington, DC, November 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and their families.

After a nation-wide search, John Solberg assumes the role of Executive Director, responsible for the execution of the organization’s mission through the design and management of staff, programs and expansion in a number of key areas. Reporting to the Board of Directors, Solberg will have both internal and external oversight responsibilities, ranging from organizational leadership, administration, finance, board and organizational management, program development, fundraising, relationship development, and communications. A Wisconsin native, Solberg brings to his new role over 17 years of executive leadership experience with the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation and the Rawhide Boys Ranch, a high needs youth-serving, statewide non-profit with documented success in changing lives while operating multiple sites, working with diverse board structures and raising millions in annual support. Solberg received a B.S. in Economics and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, a M.S. in Business Leadership from Marian University and executive certification from Harvard University.

Mark E. Robbins, CAE, joins the Foundation staff as Associate Executive Director. His efforts will include community outreach to veterans and other underserved populations through enhancing the role of Madison Fields as a destination for service, teambuilding and healing activities. With more than thirty years of non-profit management experience, Robbins was most recently Executive Director of the Bethesda, MD based Yellow Ribbon Fund, a non-profit that assisted injured service members and their families to stay together, to heal, and to move forward with their lives. A Political Science graduate of Penn State University, he completed additional graduate studies at Indiana University and George Mason University.

In announcing the strategic hires, MHAF Founder and President JaLynn Prince stated, “Each of these gentlemen bring an outstanding track record of skills, abilities and accomplishments that will help us better focus on the expanding needs of the communities we serve and strengthen our reach and resources to meet the future requirements of growth and change. Their compelling communication skills will help us deepen important relationships and inspire new and active volunteers and supporters, enabling us to better achieve the strategic objectives we have put in place.”

Madison House Autism Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in the Washington, DC area, was founded to identify the lifelong needs of adults with autism and through education, awareness, and advocacy, fill those needs. The Foundation’s programs include Madison Fields, a 400-acre community-based agricultural resource center where people of all abilities can access opportunities for vocational training, employment, education, recreation and healing in a safe, welcoming environment where visitors can reconnect with themselves, one another, and the natural world.

