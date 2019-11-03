Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November

It's time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton.

Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, November 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- It’s time to Shred – for hunger. BEST Shredding’s annual Shred For Hunger campaign kicks off November 1. Currently, 863,000 Canadians use a food bank each month. For many families, the upcoming holidays do not symbolize the festive season that many of us are fortunate to enjoy. This is where local Food Banks make all the difference in the world. Not just helping families to serve a traditional supper, these organizations also help to address immediate food emergencies. Their collaboration and food support to hundreds of other charitable organizations aligns with their mission to fight hunger in our communities.

This November, BEST Shredding will continue their annual campaign to donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of local food banks in Western Canada. Since 2017, BEST shredded over 1 million pounds of paper, raising over $10,000.00 for local food banks, and the company looks forward to adding to this number in 2019.

Founded on family values, BEST Shredding believes in performing meaningful work and contributing to communities in a positive and sustainable way. According to Kevin McCrum, CEO of BEST Shredding and BEST Service Pros, “At BEST, we believe it is our obligation to support and advance the communities we provide services to. We know that Food Banks have the ability to stretch donations from the public. Many Food Banks report that every $1 donated equals $5 worth of food that can be distributed to families in need.”

BEST Shredding provides a range of services, including paper shredding and hard drive destruction. BEST Shredding’s parent company, BEST Service Pros, was founded in 1956 by Ulf von Dehn. Ulf built a reputation for world-class service through the development of a unique company culture. Since 2012, the company has donated over $100,000 dollars to charities and food banks in our communities.

BEST Shredding

1-855-438-2378

sales@bestshredding.ca

Contact Information:

Best Shredding

Livia Valpassos

604-872-6761

Contact via Email

bestshredding.ca

I prefer to be emailed

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798540

Press Release Distributed by PR.com