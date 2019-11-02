Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier

Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses.

Fort Collins, CO, November 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2019, now offers SAP-certified packaged configure, price, quote (CPQ) solutions. Canidium for SAP CPQ is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. After numerous, highly successful SAP CPQ implementations, Canidium has developed these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses; streamlining the implementation process.

Canidium’s leadership and expertise with SAP CPQ is well-known, and their name is quickly becoming synonymous with sales performance and process management. Existing customers of Canidium and SAP CPQ are already experiencing a sustained 40% revenue increase with their implemented solutions. Canidium is an SAP Silver Partner, with 100% certified consultants and a practice dedicated to SAP Sales Cloud solutions. By streamlining important sales processes, Canidium helps customers accelerate to increased ROI and sales volume.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work of our dedicated CPQ team pay off,” says Amy Goldberg, Canidium’s Senior Manager and CPQ Practice Lead. “These packages help create a better customer experience and speed up implementation time. We pride ourselves on being able to translate our customer’s complex business processes into user-friendly, easy-to-use software that improves overall efficiency.”

Canidium’s services include SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, SAP Producer Pro, CallidusCloud Insurance ICM, SAP Contract Lifecycle Management (SAP CLM), dedicated SAP Customer Experience delivery and sales teams, SAP Sales Cloud managed services and strategic services such as comp plan design and road-mapping.

