Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon

"REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It's about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It's about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country," says Ebonie Caldwell.

Lagos, Nigeria, November 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- REI Investment Society is an international online real estate investing school & mentoring program that is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CEO, Head Coach and Trainer Ebonie Caldwell of REI Investment Society is in the process of producing a docuseries throughout Nigeria’s hot real estate locations. This docuseries will allow real estate investors, developers and luxury real estate agents/consultants to be featured with their real-life real estate issues and successes, in regard to developments, flipping homes and all things real estate. This docuseries is being created to bring attention to the U.S. real estate investors market and for followers of the luxury market in Nigeria, as well as showing how to invest in a country that has some of the most beautiful real estate in the world says Ebonie Caldwell.

“I am developing this docuseries to bring attention to Nigeria’s real estate luxury homes and development opportunities to not just U.S. investors or families who are looking for a second home, but most importantly investing in real estate in Nigeria as a whole. I love Nigeria and unfortunately there are a lot of misconceptions about the country that people see on television. The U.S. market doesn’t have the opportunity to witness the growth, development and lifestyle of Nigeria as a country as I have. Which is vastly different than how we live and how we do business in the United States,” says the CEO, Ebonie Caldwell.

The individuals that will be featured in the docuseries are Real Estate Investors, Developers and Luxury Real Estate Agents/Consultants that love what they do within the industry, love the camera and is looking for local and international marketing and branding opportunities says Ebonie Caldwell.

REI Investment Society is seeking interested Real Estate Investors, Real Estate Developers and Luxury Real Estate Agents/Consultants, who would like to be featured in this docuseries who are passionate about real estate, luxury living and Nigeria. Contact REI Investment Society via email with your interest in learning more about real estate marketing opportunities and having your real estate business and brand being featured with REI Investment Society.

