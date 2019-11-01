Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days.

Tampa, FL, November 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Locally owned Lithium Battery Co. Intl. announced it will be supplying Lithium Ion Batteries to the U.S. Army Multi-Utility Tactical Transport, or Mutt for its Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport unmanned ground system program; awarded on October 31, 2019 to General Dynamics Land Systems.

The U.S. Army selected General Dynamics Land Systems for the initial contract of eight-wheeled robotic vehicles using lithium ion batteries totaling $162.4 million from Lithium Battery Company.

Nathan Staron, CEO of Lithium Battery Co Intl. stated, because the lithium ion batteries designed and manufactured by Lithium Battery Co. were light-weight and had the most energy density of any lithium ion batteries, they were able to increase payload for the vehicle without adding extra battery weight. If you were using traditional lead acid or AGM battery weight you would be unable to achieve the requirements for the SMET project. Mr. Staron also said, because of the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery (LiFePo4) Chemistry used, there was zero chance the batteries could catch fire or explode in combat if they were ever fired upon. Lithium Battery Company manufacturers the safest batteries in the world using their unique LiFePo4 chemistry.

About Lithium Battery Co. Intl.

Lithium Battery Company founded in 2014, is a worldwide manufacturer of the most advanced generation lithium-ion Phosphate battery. Located in Tampa, FL, Lithium Battery Company manufactures batteries with the highest quality components to make a battery unlike any on the market. The processes and materials used in developing lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) as the core of LBC's technology make for a technologically advanced, intrinsically safe cathode material for lithium powered applications in the market today; "We don’t have competition because we set the standard."

