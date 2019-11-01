Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day

Raleigh, NC, November 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation.

Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable restaurants serving no alcohol, many diners would visit a speakeasy for "cocktail hour" or "happy hour" before going out to eat.

Although it originated as a term for drink specials, happy hour today is a regular part of the menu at most chain restaurants, and most offer more than just drink specials.

EatDrinkDeals - a website devoted to helping restaurant goers find the best dining deals - said their Top 10 Happy Hour list this year is focused on restaurant chains that offer top quality menu items at value prices.

"Happy Hour specials we've found include $6 Shrimp Scampi, $6 California Rolls, and complete dinners like a $10 gourmet burger," said Gil Arnold, EatDrinkDeals Contributing Editor. "This is in addition to great drink specials like $5 cocktails and martinis."

"Even if you don't care for alcohol, you should still try out the places on our list if you like high-quality appetizers and small plates at bargain prices," Arnold said.

EatDrinkDeals staff members visited dozens of restaurant Happy Hours to come up with their list of the 10 best. The dining news site ranked restaurant Happy Hours based on availability, value, and quality. Only major restaurant chains offering great tasting food and drinks at bargain prices made the list.

Number 1 on the EatDrinkDeals Top 10: Bonefish Grill.

"With some of great appetizers like Codfish Sliders and Calamari for $6, cocktails and Martinis for $5, and with everyday availability, Bonefish Grill's Happy Hour tops our list as the Best Happy Hour of 2019," said Arnold.

Rounding out the top five happy hours in the list are Carrabba's Italian Grill, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, and Red Lobster.

The complete EatDrinkDeals Top 10 Happy Hour list is:

1. Bonefish Grill - Happy Hour specials at this popular seafood chain include Crispy Cod or Wagyu Beef sliders for $6, plus $5 cocktails and Martinis like a Blueberry Lemon Drop.

2. Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Happy Hour specials at this Italian chain include half-price appetizers such as Shrimp Scampi or Calamari. Also get cocktails for $5.

3. P.F. Chang’s - Happy Hour specials at this Asian dining chain include a $6 California Roll, $5 Egg Rolls and $6 Cocktails.

4. The Cheesecake Factory - This popular chain has a $6.95 Burger and $6.95 Cosmos and Mojitos during Happy Hour at most locations.

5. Red Lobster - This family favorite chain has Happy Hour specials like Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Half-size Lobster and Langostino Pizza for $5 to $6 and premium Well Drinks for $5 to $6.

6. Chili’s - This popular spot offers $3 Fried Pickles, $6 Eggrolls or Boneless Wings, plus beer and well drinks starting at $4 for Happy Hour at most locations.

7. Ruby Tuesday - This all-American chain offers appetizers starting at $4 and drafts starting at $2 at their every day happy hour.

8. TGI Fridays - The Fridays Five Happy Hour features $5 appetizers and cocktails every day.

9. Ruth’s Chris Steak House - This upscale steak house offers gourmet burgers, steak sandwiches, and classic cocktails starting at $9 during their Sizzle and Swirl Happy Hour.

10. Fleming’s Steakhouse - You can find Calamari, gourment burgers, and fine wines and cocktails for around $10 at this upscale chain.

You can read the complete EatDrinkDeals Top 10 Happy Hours story at: https://www.eatdrinkdeals.com/happyhours-2019top10/

* Prices, availability, participation and hours may vary by location; you may want to call your favorite location in advance to confirm details.

About EatDrinkDeals

EatDrinkDeals is the nation's leading news source for discount dining information. EatDrinkDeals covers all the major national restaurant chains and provides restaurant coupons, coupon codes and general information on how to get the best dining deals. EatDrinkDeals is published by Matt Arnold of Morrisville, NC.

Contact Information:

EatDrinkDeals

Gil Arnold

919-696-4249

editor@eatdrinkdeals.com

