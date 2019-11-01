HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy

The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures.

Englewood, CO, November 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center announced today that it successfully completed deep brain stimulation surgery on a patient with epilepsy. This is the first such procedure performed at Swedish Medical Center, an accredited level 4 epilepsy center, and the second in Colorado. Dr. Matthew Mian, a functional neurosurgeon at Swedish Medical Center, performed the minimally invasive procedure this week.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been used for movement disorders like Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor for decades, and it was approved in 2018 by the FDA for treating patients with epilepsy whose seizures cannot be controlled with medications.

“Deep brain stimulation uses an implanted medical device, similar to a cardiac pacemaker, to deliver electrical pulses to targeted areas of the brain,” said Dr. Mian. “For patients living with epilepsy, DBS is a safe, minimally invasive option for reducing seizures and improving quality of life.” Dr. Mian routinely performs DBS surgery for movement disorders, and he has performed more DBS procedures for epilepsy than any surgeon in the region.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3.4 million people in the United States live with epilepsy. Antiepileptic drug (AED) medication is the mainstay of treatment; however, approximately one third of patients with epilepsy have seizures that do not respond to medications. Deep brain stimulation for epilepsy has the potential to minimize epilepsy symptoms for patients who suffer from such frequent seizures.

“This minimally invasive option has been proven safe and effective for the treatment of movement disorders,” said Brian Thomas, vice president of neurosciences at Swedish Medical Center. “As a regional epilepsy center providing the highest level of care, we’re excited to now offer this new procedure to patients who suffer from epilepsy.”

To learn more about this minimally invasive surgical treatment contact Gaetha Mills, epilepsy program coordinator, 303-788-6939 or visit SwedishHospital.com/epilepsy.

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

