News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement

Plymouth, MI, November 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- News Hub Media (NHM), an industry leader in software solutions for design production automation and digital asset management systems, announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises.

Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers including the Popular Science®, USA Today® and Organizacion Editorial Mexicana (OEM), the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. The result is consistent and exceptional image quality for mobile, web and print channels. AI4Images.com will function as an integral service for businesses and publishers to boost brand and product awareness and advertising sales.

Studies show the value of high-quality images and graphics drive website views, search results, print media sales and mobile device brand and product awareness. As the volume of user-generated and professional images increases exponentially each day, AI4Images.com is the image enhancement platform built to support both high-volume image processing for publishers and enterprises as well as the entrepreneur who is not a designer or photographer however needs pixel perfect images to promote a brand or product.

"Image quality is a key ingredient in creating unique and engaging mobile, web and print content,” says Richard Laframboise, president of NHM. “AI4Images.com is the high-performance image enhancement platform that delivers high-quality images, total automation and is truly cost-effective.”

AI4Images.com has been developed based on AI technology, cloud-based storage, image file security and automation features. This platform is built-for-speed, high volume and ease of use. Check out AI4Images.com today and try it.

News Hub Media is a leader in design production automation and management systems and digital asset management, with over a decade of experience meeting the needs of publishers, corporations and agencies across the globe.

