Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY

Homer, NY, November 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Diabetes affects Alyson’s independence. She often doesn't feel her low blood sugar and waking up through the night to monitor blood sugar is often a concern. As an active college student who has many interests, it is important to Alyson and her parents that her diabetic alert dog, Nelson be able to alert Alyson to her blood sugar fluctuations so that she can gain the confidence and independence to face the everyday challenges of living with the disease.

SDWR will continue to work with Alyson, her parents and Nelson in their home environment as well as in a college environment, to train for specific needs she may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is this highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Alyson, her family, and Nelson every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Police Officer Henry Andres Nelson of the Sunset Police Department, LA. Officer Nelson served with the six-person Sunset Police Department for 13 years prior to his death. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Alert Dog Nelson’s work with Alyson will carry on in memoriam of Officer Henry Andres Nelson’s life of service before self.

About SDWR:

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Alyson - Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure ... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To learn more about Diabetic Alert Dogs visit http://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/diabetes/. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Contact Information:

Service Dogs by SDWR

Beau Warren

540-543-2307

Contact via Email

www.sdwr.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798308

Press Release Distributed by PR.com