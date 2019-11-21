Energy Transfer Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of ET Investors

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) alleging that Energy Transfer and certain executives violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Energy Transfer stock between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, and are interested in participating in the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to submit your information at www.tenlaw.com/cases/ET. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

Energy Transfer provides energy-related services in the U.S. and China, and owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines and storage facilities. The lawsuit alleges that Energy Transfer misled its investors about its business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, it is alleged that Energy Transfer failed to disclose that its permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery or other improper conduct.

