Adweek Proudly Celebrates 40 Years Bold - Today, November 19, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek, the leading resource for the brand marketing and advertising community, officially toasts 40 years bold today, having launched its first print edition on November 19, 1979, which also happened to be the exact date of a NORAD computer simulation that showed 250 Soviet nuclear missiles headed to U.S. soil. Fortunately, crisis was averted, and Adweek has remained steadfast in its mission to serve as a beacon of insights and news for executives and creatives who want to do their jobs better in the fast-changing business environment.

Adweek's four-decade milestone today kicked off by honoring Adweek's co-founders Pen Tudor, Jack Thomas and MediaPost founder and chairman Ken Fadner. Earlier this year, Fadner visited Adweek's offices to record a video interview on launching the esteemed Adweek brand, including surviving recessions and advertising's tumultuous ups and downs.

"On behalf of Adweek, we salute our forebears who laid the groundwork for building a vibrant, exciting brand that continues to grow and evolve," noted Adweek CEO Jeffrey Litvack. "Over its forty year history Adweek has been at the forefront of every major industry inflection point and we look forward the next forty years."

Adweek's mission since its launch in 1979 remains the same: how to help engaged executives and creatives do their jobs better.

The milestone anniversary also has brought forth content celebrating Adweek's past, present, and future which includes:

Curated highlights and head-scratchers in print and online from four decades of covering marketing, media and technology. Check out the content here: #40YearsBold.

A special, collector's anniversary edition of Adweek that will be available to both online and print subscribers.

