Electrolux Issues Bond Loans

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans in the aggregate amount of SEK 1.5 billion under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

Two bond loans are issued on November 19, 2019 with maturity on November 19, 2024 and each in the amount of SEK 750 million. One loan is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 0.885% annually. The other has a floating interest rate.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Detailed information on the bond loans and terms of the issuances is found on the Group's web site at http://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/long-term-bond-issues-363/ .

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 0800 CET on November 19, 2019.

