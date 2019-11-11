Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Aker BP to BBB - With Stable Outlook

PRNewswire  
November 11, 2019 4:42am   Comments
Share:

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long term issuer credit rating for Aker BP from BB+ to BBB- with stable outlook. 

The rating can be found on S&P Global Ratings's public website

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken
VP Investor Relations
tel.: +47-918-89-889

John Ole Hægeland
VP Corporate Finance
tel.: +47-906-06-169

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/s-p-global-ratings-upgrades-aker-bp-to-bbb--with-stable-outlook,c2956699

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-upgrades-aker-bp-to-bbb---with-stable-outlook-300955374.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo