Orbex Celebrates 9-Year Anniversary

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services provider Orbex recently celebrated 9 years of operation as a regulated broker in the FX industry.

The occasion was commemorated on October 18th, 2019, in an event held in Limassol, Cyprus, home of the company's headquarters.

The evening brought together the HQ team as well as company representatives from its various offices around the world, including Kuwait, China and Egypt.

The 9-year anniversary was not the only milestone being celebrated, however, with a host of other accomplishments marking this year as a success. Most notably, the company obtained a new license from the FSC regulatory board in Mauritius, to add to the CySEC license that the brand also holds.

"We are beyond proud of the strides we have made during these 9 years at the top of our industry. I think it speaks for itself that after almost a decade of operation, we are continuously working to grow, improve and yes, even take on more regulatory boards to serve our traders more and more responsibly every day," said Orbex CEO Abdullah Abbas.

The broker also recently completely overhauled its trading account structure, bringing in a brand-new set of account types to cater to a wider range of trading styles.

The company now offers some of the most competitive trading conditions on the market, including pips as low as 0, permission to scalp, negative balance protection, and higher leverage for traders operating with the FSC Mauritius-licensed entity.

"To be here celebrating these monumental achievements together is an honour, and I have no doubt that there will be more and more successes to come as we enter our 10th year of industry-leading service," Abbas Added.

In addition to the structural improvements and regulatory developments, Orbex has also updated its payment methods to include new avenues such as Sofort, making its services more convenient to traders across the European continent.

About Orbex

Orbex Limited is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Orbex Global is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.orbex.com/blog/en/2019/11/orbex-celebrating-9-years-industry-leading-service

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbex-celebrates-9-year-anniversary-300954044.html

SOURCE Orbex