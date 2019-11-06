Black Friday Weber, Traeger & Green Mountain Grill Deals 2019: Best Early Gas & Pellet Grill Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top early gas & pellet grill deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Weber, Green Mountain & Traeger grills listed below by the deals team at The Consumer Post.

Best Grill deals:

● Save up to 50% off on a wide range of grills from Weber, Traeger, George Foreman & more at Walmart - choose from propane & natural gas, pellet, charcoal BBQ grills & more

● Save up to $225 on Traeger grills at Walmart - save on top rated pellet grills

● Save up to 41% on a wide range of charcoal, gas, pellet BBQ grills & more at Amazon - check live prices on trusted brands such as Green Mountain, George Foreman, Weber, Traeger & more

● Save on best-selling BBQ grills & smokers at The Home Depot - check live prices of pellet, charcoal & gas grills by Weber, Traeger, Green Mountain, George Foreman & more

● Save up to $210 on Weber grills at Amazon - check deals on charcoal grills and Spirit propane gas grills

● Save 14% on the Weber Genesis 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill - at Amazo

A gas grill offers better control over cooking temperature but a pellet grill delivers that authentic hardwood flavor. The Weber Spirit II E-310 makes delicious burgers in a stainless steel frame. The Traeger Ranger Grill is better for those with limited backyard space though. Green Mountain and George Foreman have wide selections of BBQ grills too.

What makes Black Friday deals special? In 2018 the average Black Friday discount on toys was 31%, as retailers fought to capture Toys R Us consumers (Adobe Digital Insights).

Black Friday 2018 attracted 41.4 million online shoppers, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million shoppers who visited brick-and-mortar stores, as reported by the National Retail Federation. This figure shows that more and more consumers favor online holiday shopping as e-commerce sites continue to roll out attractive online deals.

