RavenQuest Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE:RQB, OTCQB:RVVQF) (the "Company" or "RavenQuest"), today announced that Cassidy McCord has been appointed director of the Company. Ms. McCord's bio can be found below. RavenQuest further announces the resignation from the board of Mark Ahrens-Townsend.



"As RavenQuest evolves toward profitability, the composition of our board has taken shape to reflect our plans for 2020 and beyond," said George Robinson, RavenQuest CEO. "To fully realize our potential moving forward, I'm confident recent changes at the board level will provide impactful leadership and perspective as we transition from a start-up into an operating company." Robinson continued.

Cassidy McCord

Ms. McCord has a medicinal cannabis background, focusing on company reorganization and patient processing. She has also held the position of director for a publicly traded cannabis company and also holds a business administration diploma from Vancouver Island University

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company also focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

