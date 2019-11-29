TIF, WLH, AXE, and CBPX, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tiffany's agreement to be acquired by LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE. Shareholders of Tiffany will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Tiffany owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tiffany-co .

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to William Lyon Homes' agreement to be acquired by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. Shareholders of William Lyon Homes will receive $2.50 in cash and 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation common stock for each share of William Lyon Homes owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-william-lyon-homes .

Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anixter's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Shareholders of Anixter will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of Anixter owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-anixter-international-inc .

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Continental Building Product's agreement to be acquired by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Shareholders of Continental Building Products will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental Building Products owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-continental-building-products-inc .

