Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net assets per Class C common share ("Share") as at September 30, 2019 were $3.93 (December 31, 2018 - $4.14).

Management Expense Ratio ("MER") was 3.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, down from 3.76% over same period in the prior year, primarily due to the reduction in management fee rates announced in June 2019.

The Company's net assets as at September 30, 2019 were $31.8 million (December 31, 2018 - $17.2 million) and Shares outstanding were 8,083,329 (December 31, 2018 – 4,152,545), both increased as a result of the public offering of Shares in Q2 of this year.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had 51% weighting in private investments and an 8% weighting in public companies, with 41% cash on hand. The cash will allow us to act quickly when entry points are favorable in the opportunities we are actively tracking.

Net loss per Share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.01 (September 30, 2018 – ($0.10)), with moderate unrealized gains on publicly-listed portfolio companies during the period offset by fees and expenses.

PERFORMANCE (based on Net assets per Share) 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since Inception Class C -0.1 % -5.2 % -7.2 % -3.9 % 34.0 % 15.5 %

Portfolio Highlights

Following the Company's capital raise in Q2 of 2019, we believe portfolio risk decreased and the Company's liquidity profile improved as the relative weighting in key private companies was reduced. In Q3 we began to deploy the capital raised and believe that we are particularly well-positioned today to pursue our investment objectives in the context of current market volatility and valuations in micro and small cap stocks in North America.

We encourage you to refer to the Company's MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for September 30, 2019 and the annual audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2018 for additional information and disclosures available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF".

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com .

