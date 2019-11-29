Market Overview

Blucora to Present at Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 29, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
IRVING, Texas, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals, announced today that Blucora President and CEO John Clendening will be presenting at the Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference in London, England.  The presentation will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET) and will be available via live audio webcast in the events section of Blucora's investor relations website at www.blucora.com.   A replay will also be available for 30 days after the event.

About Blucora®
Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands) business, the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $67 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:
Bill Michalek
Blucora Investor Relations
(972) 870-6463

 

