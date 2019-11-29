PURA – Puration Now Has Distribution On Three Continents With Fourth To Follow Soon

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) today announced the company has distribution for its CBD beverages on three continents with a fourth to follow soon. The company has distribution in North America, Europe and Africa and a toe hold in South America soon to be a firm foothold. PURA has scheduled to close the purchase of a Latin American company intended enable PURA to bottle CBD beverages in Latin America for the Latin American market. The closing is scheduled for next week, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The legal Latin American cannabis market is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2028 . PURA has recently reconfirmed its $4 million revenue target for 2019 and an $8 million revenue target for 2020.



PURA recently closed an acquisition to enable PURA to bottle CBD Beverages in Europe for the European market. The acquisition initiative in Europe was driven by PURA recently signing a distribution agreement in Europe for its EVERx CBD Sports Water with other CBD infused beverages to follow. The initial European distribution agreement is estimated to add $4 million in sales next year. Management indicates that the potential of European distribution beyond the initial $4 million projection warrants the establishment of a local bottling capacity. The European market for CBD is projected to reach nearly US $17 billion by 2023 . The bottling expansion in Europe is part of a bigger plan to expand bottling in Canada and Latin America.

