DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA WADES INTO THE CHALLENGES OF SEA-LEVEL RISE

Stonewall, MB, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) today launches an awareness campaign to demonstrate the critical role wetlands play in the fight against climate change.

"The wetlands we save aren't just for ducks, they're for all of us," says Nigel Simms, DUC's national director of communications and marketing. "This sea-level rise campaign showcases the tremendous value of these ecosystems. We want Canadians to see that the salt-marsh restoration we do is directly linked to mitigating the crippling effect of sea-level rise on our coastlines. It's a powerful example of how wetland conservation and restoration contribute to the immediate well-being of Canadians."

The campaign features profiles of DUC's conservation teams, and partners, working the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, digital shorts to help translate sea-level science, regional stories describing on-the-ground restoration projects, a downloadable infographic for educators, a two-part podcast, and a feature in DUC's own Conservator magazine. It's accessible by visiting ducks.ca/sea-level-rise/.

"No other conservation organization has the track record of success or the ability to impact the landscape like DUC," says Simms. "Our habitat conservation mission also impacts Canada's water quality and purification, biodiversity, pollination, flood mitigation, drought control, erosion prevention, sea-level rise, carbon sequestration, and climate change."

For more than 80 years, DUC has been a leader in delivering science-based, partnership-driven wetland conservation across the Canada. To date, DUC has completed 11,023 habitat projects, conserved 6.4 million acres of habitat, and influenced 177.2 million acres through the advocacy of strong policy. The total economic value of DUC's work is estimated at $5.2 billion.

To learn more about how coastal wetlands work, or to schedule interviews with DUC's science and conservation team members, contact Jennifer Sanford, National Communications & Marketing at j_sanford@ducks.ca.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife, and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca.

Jennifer Sanford Ducks Unlimited Canada 236-990-4996 j_sanford@ducks.ca