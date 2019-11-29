Market Overview

Opera Limited to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 29, 2019 7:30am   Comments
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that the Company will participate and host one on one investor meetings at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference, Raymond James Technology Investors Conference and UBS Global TMT Conference. 

Event Details:
Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, NV

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Fireside Chat: 1:10 p.m. MT
Location: Scottsdale, AZ

UBS Global TMT Conference
Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Fireside Chat: 10:45 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Location: New York, NY

A webcast of the Credit Suisse and UBS presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

