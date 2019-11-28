Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at www.tc.tc and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date:

Time:

Dial-in numbers:

Live audio webcast: Thursday, December 12, 2019

4:15 p.m.

1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471

www.tc.tc/investors

CONFERENCE CALL RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates:

Access telephone numbers:

Access code: December 12 (7:30 p.m.) to December 19 (11:59 p.m.)

1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367

1599116



The following is the conference call calendar for the 2020 fiscal year, for your information:

2020 CALENDAR – QUARTERLY RESULTS 1st quarter:

2nd quarter:

3rd quarter:

4th quarter: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Thursday, December 10, 2020



