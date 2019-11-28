Market Overview

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
November 28, 2019 9:00am   Comments
HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its second quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, December 12, 2019.  Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:30AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-920-4316 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21934709) A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 13, 2019 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on January 13, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253.  (Reservation Number 21934709)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Aziz Hirji
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102

