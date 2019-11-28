Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Announces Distribution to Shareholders and Management Change

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds" or the "Company") today announced a cash distribution of $0.10 per common share of the Company, which will be paid on December 18, 2019 to shareholders of record as at December 17, 2019.

Further to the Company's previously announced plans to distribute all of its available capital, Crosswinds announced that it has given working notice of termination to Susan McCormick, its interim Chief Financial Officer, and as a result, her departure will be effective December 31, 2019. The board of directors also agreed to reduce its total compensation subsequent to November 15, 2019 to US $28,000 through to the final distribution and wind-up of the Company, of which US $14,000 is expected to be recovered from a private counterparty under a previously announced binding letter of intent.





