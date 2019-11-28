Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2026; Applications in Radiology Will Provide Impetus to Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Telemedicine Market size will derive positive growth from the increasing investment in development of automated healthcare devices. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled "Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Tele-radiology, Tele-pathology, Tele-dermatology, Tele-psychiatry, Tele-cardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026," the market size was USD 34.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 185.66 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market, with regard to key aspects such as leading product types, major companies, and regions that hold a high potential for market growth. It encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the market size in recent years. Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026.



In the past two decade, technology has taken over the healthcare industry. The growing penetration of technology in several treatment methods has yielded some exceptional medical devices. Use of automated concepts has opened up a wider potential for the companies operating in the Telemedicine Market. Driven by exceptional benefits, this concept will be widely adopted across diverse industries in the coming years.

List of the prominent companies profiled in the global Telemedicine Market are:

American Well

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, Inc.

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

2nd.MD

SnapMD, Inc.



Telemedicine is used to treat patients from a distance with the help of telecommunications technology. Besides treatment, it finds applications in evaluating and diagnosis of severe diseases. The patient need not be present in the hospital or clinic. The use of telemedicine is slightly inclined towards elder people, patients with physical disabilities, and those who cannot afford to travel long distances. Apart from that, it is also suited for people who need to visit these hospitals daily or on a more frequent basis for regular check-ups. The aforementioned factors have contributed to the growth of the Telemedicine Market in recent years.

Increasing Investment in Telemedicine Will Create Several Opportunities for Growth

Telemedicine has witnessed high demand in recent years, owing to its exceptional benefits. Growing adoption of telemedicine across the healthcare industry has been fruitful. Properties such as high efficiency, ease of use, and its cost-effective nature will fuel the demand for the product across the world.

There have been huge investments in the Telemedicine Market in recent years. Cirrus MD's USD 15 Mn funding for expansion of its telemedicine portfolio is one of the major highlights of recent years. As a result of massive upfront capital, several new products have graced the market. In 2019, InTouch Health announced the launch of ‘Solo', a healthcare platform integrated with virtual reality. The system is capable of diagnosing any user, irrespective of age and gender and can operate in essentially all healthcare settings. The report summarizes factors, similar to the aforementioned activities and gauges their impact on the global market.

Increasing Government Initiatives to Aid Growth of the Market in North America

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years, driven by increasing investment from government as well as public organizations. Encouraged by the high efficiency of telemedicine, governing authorities in North America are focusing on promoting the integration of this concept in hospitals and clinics across this region. Besides North America, Europe will witness considerable growth backed by recent technological advancements in major countries.



Key Industry Developments:

April 2019: Comcast announced a partnership with Independence Health Group for a new patient care and communication platform.





Comcast announced a partnership with Independence Health Group for a new patient care and communication platform. April 2019: Florida Senate passes House Bill 23 with a view to standardizing telehealth and telemedicine practises.



