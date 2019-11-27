Market Overview

AssetMark to Attend the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 10th and Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 in New York, NY. The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the two days. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Goldman Sachs.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $57.9 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts 

Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
ir@assetmark.com 

Media:
Lexy Siegel
Group Gordon 
lsiegel@groupgordon.com  

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

