Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address 7th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on December 4

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will address the 7th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Fl. on Dec. 4, 2019, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle's remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

