Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address 7th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on December 4

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will address the 7th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Fl. on Dec. 4, 2019, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle's remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:  
Media  Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052

