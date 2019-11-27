ARCS Foundation welcomes Holly Heaton as San Diego Chapter President

LaGrange, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievement Rewards for College Scientists Foundation, Inc. (ARCS® Foundation) San Diego is pleased to announce that Holly Heaton of Del Mar, California, has assumed the presidency of the chapter as of July 1, 2019.

Heaton became a member of the San Diego chapter in 2012 because ARCS Foundation appealed to her background in healthcare and interest in the sciences. The inspiration for her leadership and passion for the chapter, however, is due to the extraordinary women she's met in this organization.

A former Vice President of Membership for the chapter, Heaton found a passion for recruiting new members. She says the catalyst for continued growth for the chapter is in creating personal connections and offering interesting programs and opportunities. "I truly believe that forming relationships is the key to growing this organization." Last year the chapter added 12 new members with its "Everyone Knows Someone" campaign.

One of Heaton's goals for the upcoming year is moving its annual fundraiser to a more interactive and interesting venue. "The San Diego scientific community is tired of gala and black-tie events in ballrooms. By hosting our events in places that are relevant to the ARCS Mission, and featuring our Scholars, we are able to showcase our organization." The Chapter's 2020 Scientist of the Year fundraiser will be hosted at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

In its 35-year history, ARCS San Diego has distributed more than $10 million in scholar awards. "Holly's passion for ARCS Foundation's mission in infectious," said ARCS Foundation National President Sherry Lundeen. "We're excited and inspired by San Diego's leadership on a local level for our mission."

ARCS San Diego is one of 15 chapters nationwide for ARCS Foundation. For more information, please visit the ARCS website.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women's organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 49 of the nation's leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $115 million to more than 10,500 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org

Rebekah Lee ARCS Foundation Inc. 706-407-2266 rlee@asginfo.net