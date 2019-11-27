OFL rally calls on the Conservatives to build an Ontario for all

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will march today to demand that the Ford government build an Ontario for all.



The Power of Many rally is part of the OFL 15th Biennial Convention. Community members are invited to join the rally and march, which will start in front of the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Toronto.

"The people of Ontario want an Ontario for all, an Ontario where no one is left behind", said newly elected OFL President Patty Coates. "Today, we are sending the message that we will continue to mobilize the Power of Many across this province. We will resist the rise of hate in our province, and win decent work laws, strong public services, safe and healthy communities and workplaces, and equality and justice for all."

Toronto:

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Meet in front of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St. W., march along Queen, then up University to the south lawn of Queen's Park.

Speakers:

Patty Coates, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Janice Folk-Dawson, Executive Vice-President of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Tuesday, delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour elected the first woman to lead the Federation as President, Patty Coates. The OFL is Canada's largest labour federation.

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information

Meagan Perry, Director of Communications

Email: mperry@ofl.ca l Phone: 416-894-3456

