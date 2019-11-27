Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OFL rally calls on the Conservatives to build an Ontario for all

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2019 10:27am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will march today to demand that the Ford government build an Ontario for all.

The Power of Many rally is part of the OFL 15th Biennial Convention. Community members are invited to join the rally and march, which will start in front of the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Toronto.

"The people of Ontario want an Ontario for all, an Ontario where no one is left behind", said newly elected OFL President Patty Coates. "Today, we are sending the message that we will continue to mobilize the Power of Many across this province. We will resist the rise of hate in our province, and win decent work laws, strong public services, safe and healthy communities and workplaces, and equality and justice for all."

Toronto:
When: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Meet in front of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St. W., march along Queen, then up University to the south lawn of Queen's Park.
Speakers:
Patty Coates, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour
Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer of the Ontario Federation of Labour
Janice Folk-Dawson, Executive Vice-President of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Tuesday, delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour elected the first woman to lead the Federation as President, Patty Coates. The OFL is Canada's largest labour federation.

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information
Meagan Perry, Director of Communications
Email: mperry@ofl.ca l Phone: 416-894-3456

Cope343

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo