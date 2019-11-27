LED Video Walls Market to Reach USD 36.16 Billion by 2026; Top-quality Performance and High Flexibility to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LED Video Walls Market is expected to gain momentum on account of numerous benefits offered by video walls, namely, ease of maintenance, high flexibility, and performance. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " LED Video Walls Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Direct View LED Video Walls, Indoor LED Video Walls, and Blended Projection Video Walls Systems), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Retail, Airport/Railways, Control Rooms, Media & Advertising, Sports & Entertainment, Auditorium, Commercial Buildings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market is projected to reach USD 36.16 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the global market size was valued at USD 15.91 Billion in 2018.

The report provides significant insights into prevailing LED Video Walls Market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, key market developments, competitors, key players, and challenges. It also aids entrepreneurs and organizations in analyzing the future market trends as well as transformation of consumer behaviour to plan their businesses strategically.





Outdoor Sub-segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Number of Advertisements

In terms of location, the LED Video Walls Market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Out of these, the outdoor sub-segment will acquire the highest share during the forecast period. Rise in demand from numerous sectors, such as transportation & logistics, entertainment, and others is expected to boost growth in this segment. Additionally, the growing usage of businesses to attract more consumers through unique advertisements is anticipated to propel this segment, which will further propel the LED Video Walls Market. Times Square in New York is one of the best examples of the usage of outdoor LED video walls. They are present here for showcasing commercial as well as other important information. The indoor LED video walls, on the other hand, is used in commercial buildings, media, control room, and others. They offer higher picture and pixel quality due to lesser gap from the viewpoint.

NEC Corporation Unveils Wide Range of Video Walls Displays for Multi-Industry Usage

NEC Corporation, a multinational information technology and electronics company based in Japan, announced the launch of its wide range of video walls displays in January 2019. The products offer a remarkable viewer experience for a large number of applications and industries. The new range is developed for multi-industry purposes. The video walls displays are available in the market in 10 different models, making it hassle-free for the companies to choose the perfect model to meet their needs. The products provide powerful calibration capabilities and exceptional visual performance with the help of its SpectraView engine.

The engine allows users to create fine adjustments to the quality of the picture to receive homogenous colour reproduction and match individual demands. It is also very simple to install and the set-up process is cost-effective. According to NEC, from passenger or visitor information screens, to control screens, and to digital advertising, the products offer the perfect walls for every application.



Primeview Launches Technologically Advanced Fusion MiniLED at NAB Show

In April 2019, Primeview, a designer, producer, and seller of cutting-edge visual display technology, headquartered in New York, has launched its Fusion MiniLED at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Fusion MiniLED display provides brighter, cleaner, and crisper images as it is equipped with the highest refresh rate technology on the market. The display walls are dynamic and reliable, best suited for corporate settings, retail stores, and broadcast studios. The product has an innovative cable-free full front serviceability and also possesses a segmental light-weight (15 LB) design. It further uses common cathode LED technology that aids in decreasing power dissipation by 40% while enhancing performance for high contrast ratios, wide color ranges, and smooth greyscale. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the overall market.





Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the prominent players operating in the global LED Video Walls Market. They are as follows:

Cetech

SAMSUNG

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Barco

ViewSonic Corporation

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions

Lighthouse Technologies Limited.

Primeview



Table Of Content-

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicator Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global LED Video Walls Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Direct View LED Video Walls Indoor LED Video Walls Blended Projection Video Walls Systems By Location (Value) Indoor Outdoor By Application (Value) Retail Airport/ Railways Control Rooms Media & Advertising Sports & Entertainment Auditorium Commercial Buildings Other (Museums, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued...!!!





