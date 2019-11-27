OncoCyte to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, today announced that Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, and Mitch Levine, Chief Financial Officer will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.



Conference Details:

8th Annual Benchmark Discovery Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Location: The New York Athletic Club Format: Available for 1x1 meetings 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 Location: Lotte New York Palace – Spellman Room, 5th floor Time: 12:00 pm ET Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274729&tp_key=ad0892c9fc

A replay of the presentation and webcast will be on the Investor Relations section of the company's website available here .



About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The company is currently preparing to launch a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaVu, the company's liquid biopsy test in development, utilizes a proprietary immune system interrogation approach to clarify if a patients' lung nodules are benign, which may enable them to avoid potentially risky invasive diagnostic procedures.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the time to complete and the results of the Company's ongoing CLIA Validation study, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. OncoCyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.